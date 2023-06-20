Fabrizio Romano says Barcelona are favourites to sign £62m Arsenal target

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Manchester City star Joao Cancelo this summer, but Barcelona are said to be the favourites to get him.

The Gunners seem really active in this summer’s transfer window. Moves have already been made for Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, while Romeo Lavia is also said to be a concrete target.

Cancelo was also heavily linked with a move to Arsenal recently, but Fabrizio Romano has claimed on CaughtOffside that the Gunners aren’t the favourites, Barcelona are.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Barcelona are favourites to sign Arsenal target Joao Cancelo

One of the biggest reasons why Arsenal were so good last season was the signings of Manchester City old boys Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The two former Premier League winners completely changed the mentality at Arsenal. They instantly made them title challengers, and that’s probably why Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in another player or two from the Etihad.

Ilkay Gundogan is reportedly one of them, while Cancelo is the other. The Portuguese defender is available now after Bayern Munich turned down their £62 million option to sign him permanently.

Arsenal seemed really keen to sign Cancelo and Romano has now confirmed that talks took place between the Gunners and the Manchester City star’s agents.

However, the journalist claims Barcelona are in the driving seat to sign him now.

He said: “I’m aware that some fans are asking me why it’s gone a bit quiet on the Joao Cancelo story.

“All I can say for the time being is that Cancelo is one of the players appreciated by Arsenal, and there have been talks between the club and the player’s agent, but Barcelona are the favourites.”

Photo by IAN KINGTON/IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Joao Cancelo would be a fantastic option for Arsenal.

The Manchester City man can play in both full-back positions and also in midfield. He is Premier League proven, has tons of experience under his belt and is a proven winner too.

He would fit in perfectly in Mikel Arteta’s system, but with Romano claiming Barcelona are the favourites, Arsenal may have decided to move on.

That’s probably why they are pushing to sign Jurrien Timber now.