Arsenal desperately want to sign Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo this summer, but may struggle to afford the deal.

That’s according to journalist Harry Symeou speaking on The Gooner Talk YouTube channel.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is developing a habit of trying to sign players he’s already worked with.

After bringing in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City last summer, he’s now turning his attention to Joao Cancelo.

The Portuguese defender was one of the best full-backs in the Premier League two seasons ago.

His seven assists helped Manchester City win another league title.

Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

However, he was loaned out last season to Bayern Munich halfway through the campaign, suggesting he’s surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola.

The German champions turned down the chance to sign the 29-year-old on a permanent deal this summer.

Now, Symeou suggests that Arsenal really want to sign Cancelo as they look to build on the success of last season.

It might be a case of déjà vu for Zinchenko if he sees the Portuguese lining up ahead of him again.

Arsenal want to sign Cancelo, finances will be tricky

Speaking about the club’s interest in Cancelo, Symeou said: “I really do think that Arsenal want to do this deal, I really, really do.

“Whether they’ll be able to do it or not remains to be seen, because I think financially this is quite a difficult one to do.

“We know that there was an option-to-buy available for Bayern at around about €60 [£51m] and we know that Bayern don’t want to take that up.

“This suggests that Manchester City are of the belief that the player is worth money and he absolutely is.

“It’s going to cost money to get him off of a rival and City do see us as that now, I don’t think they’re going to be letting people move across to Arsenal as freely as they did last summer looking at the way that elevated us.

“I think his wage demands are going to be big as well.”

Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Spotrac suggests that Cancelo is currently earning £250,000-a-week at Manchester City right now.

Even if he didn’t earn a pay rise by joining Arsenal, that would make him one of the club’s biggest earners.

It’s no wonder Arsenal want to sign Cancelo given his obvious quality and the way he fits into Arteta’s system.

As Symeou mentions, the finances may prove too big a barrier to overcome given the expected outlay on Declan Rice.

Man City may also be reluctant to once again strengthen one of their nearest rivals, and there’s no guarantee Cancelo is even interested in a move.

However, if Arsenal can get a deal over the line then it would represent a huge coup for the Gunners.