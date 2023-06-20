Arsenal have really been pushing in the last few hours to convince Ilkay Gündogan to join them as the midfielder closes in on deciding where his future lies.

That is according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, which suggests that Barcelona remain hopeful of signing the Manchester City star. But they are waiting for a final decision.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Ilkay Gündogan is definitely one player to keep a keen eye on the early stages of the transfer window. His current contract with Manchester City is about to expire. And he is attracting interest from Arsenal and Barca.

Arsenal really pushing for Gundogan

Reports from Mundo Deportivo this week claimed that Gundogan’s agent has told the Barcelona hierarchy that he is close to accepting their offer.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images

But it seems that Arsenal are ready to throw in the towel. Mundo Deportivo is now reporting that Arsenal are working extremely hard right now to convince the 32-year-old to join them.

Despite the Gunners’ effort, Barcelona reportedly remain hopeful that Gundogan will end up at Camp Nou. But a final decision is expected later this week.

It would be a huge statement if Mikel Arteta could convince Gundogan to move to the Emirates. Convincing the midfielder to move elsewhere in the Premier League looks to be a massive task.

Meanwhile, it seems that Barcelona are hopeful that he is headed to Catalonia. So again, it would be quite something for Arsenal to potentially snatch him from their grasp.

The Gunners look to be out to make their mark on this window as they prepare for their Champions League return next season.

Certainly, adding the ‘phenomenal‘ Gundogan to their side would be an absolutely inspired piece of business.