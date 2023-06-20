Jurrien Timber is already aware of what he could earn at Arsenal and has agreed terms on a potential long-term contract at the Emirates.

That is according to a report from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, which backs up claims from The Athletic on Monday suggesting that the Gunners have already made a £30 million bid for the defender.

Photo by Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Jurrien Timber appears to be edging towards a move to Arsenal in the summer transfer window. It was reported by The Athletic late on Monday that the Gunners have already made an offer for the Dutchman.

Timber ready to commit to long-term deal at Arsenal

Ajax however, want £50 million for the 22-year-old. So there is work to be done before Timber becomes the next exciting youngster to join Mikel Arteta’s ranks.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

But it seems that the player needs little more convincing about a possible move. De Telegraaf reports that Timber is already aware of what he can earn at Arsenal. And there is now an agreement over potential a long-term deal.

A fee still needs to be agreed. But De Telegraaf reports that Maurice Steijn is now resigned to the possibility of losing Timber having previously been assured that he would only leave for a top club.

Timber would be a really positive signing for Arsenal after their amazing year last season. The Gunners, of course, spent most of the year on pole position to win the Premier League title.

And they will be in the Champions League again next year.

But one of the key moments was losing William Saliba to injury. Unfortunately, Arsenal did not have the depth to deal with such a significant injury at a crucial point in the campaign.

Timber’s ceiling looks to be so high. And he can play as a centre-back or right-back.

There are hurdles to clear. But it is encouraging that Arsenal appear to have buy-in from Timber himself.