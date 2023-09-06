Fabrizio Romano says 27-year-old definitely won’t be leaving West Ham

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that defender Nayef Aguerd definitely won’t be leaving West Ham United this summer.

Romano shared the update on social media which will delight plenty of fans at the London Stadium.

There’s still some interest from Saudi Arabia in members of David Moyes’s side right now.

Pablo Fornals has an offer on the table that could see him leave the club this summer.

The Spanish attacker has featured in every Premier League game this season and would likely play plenty of minutes domestically and in Europe.

Nayef Aguerd is arguably an even more important player in the West Ham side.

He’s already off the mark after scoring against Chelsea before being sent off but returned to the team immediately for their win against Luton Town.

Aguerd has been linked with the likes of Tottenham, Napoli and now Saudi Arabia this summer.

However, Fabrizio Romano has shared some good news that Aguerd won’t be leaving West Ham this summer.

He’s an important part of the side and can now look forward to helping the Hammers try and win back-to-back European titles.

Romano says Aguerd is staying at West Ham

Posting on social media, Romano said: “Nayef Aguerd & Saudi won’t happen now — Nayef, very happy at West Ham and West Ham are very happy with him also.

“West Ham have already rejected several offers this summer — considering him as top centre back.”

West Ham have strengthened at centre-back this summer, bringing in Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart.

The Greek international appears to have been signed to provide competition rather than replace either Aguerd or Kurt Zouma.

The Hammers have started the season brilliantly, with their 3-1 win over Chelsea and an away victory over Brighton by the same score line the highlights.

Aguerd is going to play a key part if West Ham continues to push for the European spots, making Romano’s update particularly important.

The Moroccan international showed at the World Cup what he could do last year after missing the start of the campaign with an injury.

He returned to London in picked up where he left off in Qatar and is unsurprisingly key to Moyes’s plans.