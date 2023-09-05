£30m West Ham player refused to leave the club this summer

West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd refused to leave the club this summer despite interest from Saudi Arabia.

Journalist Santi Aouna has provided more details on the future of the Moroccan international.

After winning the Europa Conference League at the end of the last season, David Moyes would have been desperate to keep hold of the best players in his squad.

West Ham would have been resigned to the fact that Declan Rice was leaving after months of interest from Arsenal.

However, keeping the rest of the squad together was very important after a poor domestic campaign last year.

One player who was attracting interest was Nayef Aguerd, with Serie A champions Napoli considering a move.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Aouna has now said that clubs in Saudi Arabia were keen on Aguerd but he refused to leave West Ham.

The £30m centre-back is a really important player for Moyes and after being sent off against Chelsea came straight back into the team against Luton Town.

He’s already off the mark for goals as well and will be essential to their Europa League campaign this year too.

Aguerd refused move away from West Ham this summer

Posting on social media amid speculation that Aguerd had accepted a move to Saudi Arabia, Aouna said: “It was Nayef Aguerd who refused to go to [Saudi Arabia] and not the other way around.”

Saudi Arabian clubs have spent the summer trying to sign the best players from many Premier League teams.

Across London, Fulham lost Aleksandar Mitrovic, while Liverpool saw Jordan Henderson and Fabinho head to the Middle East.

Jurgen Klopp will still be concerned about their presence with the Saudi Arabian transfer window still open and Mohamed Salah being their top target.

West Ham fans will be delighted that Aguerd has refused a move this summer.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Although the club signed Konstantinos Mavropanos as cover, Aguerd’s partnership with Kurt Zouma has seen West Ham remain unbeaten so far this season.

Their domestic form is in complete contrast to last season and fans at the London Stadium will be hoping the international break hasn’t dented their momentum.