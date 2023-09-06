£24m West Ham player Moyes absolutely loves could still leave this summer

West Ham United star Pablo Fornals could still leave the club this summer with an offer from Saudi Arabia still on the table.

Journalist Dean Jones, via Give Me Sport, provided an update on the Spanish attacker.

The English transfer window might not be closed, but players are still departing the Premier League.

Both the Turkish and the Saudi Arabian transfer window remain open for a little while longer.

London rivals Tottenham just sent Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele to Galatasaray.

However, they’re also trying to sign players that Premier League clubs don’t want to sell.

Mohamed Salah could become the marquee player in the Saudi Pro League but Liverpool are refusing to sell right now.

West Ham player Pablo Fornals could still leave as clubs from Saudi Arabia continue to try and strengthen.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The £24m attacker has featured in every Premier League match this season, but only started once.

David Moyes is a huge fan of the Spaniard, claiming he’s a ‘brilliant’ player and is unlikely to want to let him go.

However, as has been seen this summer, the money on offer in Saudi Arabia must be incredibly difficult to turn down.

Fornals could still leave West Ham this summer

Speaking about the 27-year-old’s future, Jones said: “I think that the Fornals to Saudi deal will remain on the table for a little bit.

“It’s something that West Ham will have to ponder, whether they could actually afford to lose him, but also for the player to think about what he wants from this season.

“He needs to think about whether he wants to be a bit-part player or if he thinks he can become a bit more than that.”

The suggestion that Fornals could leave West Ham has been lingering all summer.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

There was talk of a swap deal with Sevilla that would have seen Youssef El-Nesyri head to the London Stadium.

Real Betis were also keen at one point, but with the European transfer windows closed, a move to Saudi Arabia now looks the most likely.

It’s hard to see West Ham letting Fornals go considering they can’t sign a replacement now.

With a Europa League campaign on the horizon too, the last thing David Moyes will want is to further diminish his squad.