Tottenham Hotspur are one of the Premier League sides monitoring West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd.

That is according to Jeunes Footeux, who report that Manchester United and Liverpool are also admirers of the Morocco international.

Nayef Aguerd has been a shining light in a difficult season for the Hammers. Obviously, David Moyes’s men remain in the battle to stay in the Premier League.

But their situation is a bit brighter after a 1-0 win over Southampton. The performance was not particularly convincing. But the game was a lot more comfortable than the scoreline suggests.

Tottenham monitoring Aguerd

And it was Aguerd who popped up with the winning goal, heading home from a first-half free-kick.

He has taken little time to become a fan favourite at the London Stadium. But it seems that West Ham now face a battle to keep the 27-year-old.

According to Jeunes Footeux, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United all want Aguerd. West Ham meanwhile, could be looking for a fee of around £53 million for the defender.

Spurs only temporarily addressed their lack of depth on the left side of their defence last summer. They signed Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona.

He has been a reasonable signing. And there have been reports that Spurs are looking at a permanent deal for Lenglet. But it would hardly capture the imagination of fans if the Frenchman stayed.

Aguerd has been described as a ‘revelation‘. And it is probably not too much of a stretch to suggest that they would be higher up the table if he had not missed a large part of the campaign through injury.

West Ham are clearly not going to make it easy for anyone to sign the centre-back this summer. But there is obviously a lot of interest in him off the back of his recent form.