Serie A champions Napoli are now thinking about a move to sign West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd.

A report from Corriere dello Sport suggests that Aguerd is being considered as an alternative to their main defensive target.

The last thing that manager David Moyes needs right now is to lose another star player.

West Ham are still no closer to replacing captain Declan Rice after his record move to Arsenal.

Plenty of midfielders have been linked with a transfer but West Ham’s sudden influx of cash has seen their asking prices suddenly rise.

Moyes will be desperate for Rice to be the only key player who moves on this summer.

However, Napoli are now keen on Nayef Aguerd who was wearing the captain’s armband for West Ham yesterday.

Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images

The Irons fell to a 3-1 defeat against Aguerd’s old club, with Tomas Soucek scoring the only goal for the away side.

It’s hard to see West Ham accepting an offer for Aguerd, and Napoli also believe that a deal is unlikely right now.

Napoli keen on West Ham defender Aguerd

The report from Corriere dello Sport suggests Konstantinos Mavropanos – who used to play for Arsenal – is Napoli’s main target.

However, the Italian side are ‘broadening their horizons’ and are now trying to understand if Aguerd could ‘immediately join the project’.

Aguerd was signed by West Ham for £30m last summer and that valuation is currently putting Napoli off.

Nayef Aguerd proved to be one of West Ham’s most consistent players last season.

His performances attracted interest from Tottenham and Liverpool in the past few months.

Those links have gone cold but show how impressive the 27-year-old was in his first season in England.

Aguerd picking up a serious injury during the first match of pre-season last year was a big blow for Moyes.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

West Ham fans got their first proper look at Aguerd during the World Cup where he starred for Morocco.

Aguerd could be an important leader both on and off the pitch for West Ham next season in Rice’s absence.

The last thing West Ham need is Napoli testing their resolve and tempting Aguerd into joining a Champions League side.