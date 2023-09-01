Liverpool look like they’ve finally won the race to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.

The Reds have been linked with a move to sign the Dutchman since the window opened back in June. A deal seemed impossible at one point, but things changed this week, and it seems like it’s on the verge of completion now.

Fabrizio Romano shared the latest late last night.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

News broke on Wednesday that Liverpool have held talks with Bayern over a move to sign Ryan Gravenberch before the end of the summer transfer window.

Talks seem to have progressed fast, and the Reds tabled an official offer for the Dutch midfielder yesterday. Reports have revealed that it’s a total package worth €45 million (£38.5m).

Liverpool fans are over the moon with the news, but the Reds have been in this position already this season, where it has seemed like they are about to sign a midfielder, but they ended up failing in the end.

However, that is unlikely to happen this time around as Gravenberch has already agreed personal terms with Jurgen Klopp’s side, and the deal is set to be at the final stages.

Romano revealed late last night that Bayern Munich and Liverpool, after reaching an agreement, have now exchanged the main part of the documents.

He tweeted: “Liverpool and FC Bayern have already exchanged main part of documents for Ryan Gravenberch deal.”

Gravenberch is expected to fly to England today to undergo his medical. If that goes to plan, he will be announced as a new Liverpool player before the end of the day.