Sky Germany journalist shares twist in Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool transfer

Liverpool now look set to sign Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch before the transfer window shuts on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, The Athletic’s David Ornstein broke some exciting news for the Reds faithful regarding the Bayern Munich ace.

He reported that Liverpool had agreed a deal with the Bundesliga side for Gravenberch, who has struggled for game time in Bavaria.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The journalist, writing in The Athletic, said Liverpool and Bayern have agreed a fixed fee of €40million (£34million) for Gravenberch to move to Anfield.

Ornstein also reported that the player will fly to Liverpool tonight and undergo a medical ahead of penning a long-term contract at Anfield.

Now, there has been a slight twist in this transfer saga. We must emphasise ‘slight’. but nonetheless it’s a minor twist.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Gravenberch’s flight to Liverpool on Thursday evening has been cancelled.

He will now fly to Liverpool on Friday morning. And crucially, as per the report on X, the Anfield move is not in danger.

It’s a done deal worth around £38.5million (including add-ons) for a player who Jurgen Klopp really wanted to bring to Anfield, added Plettenberg.

Our view

Obviously with the summer transfer window closing in just over 24 hours, every minute counts.

Gravenberch’s flight getting cancelled is certainly an inconvenience.

However, with the flight coming on Friday morning, there should still be plenty of time to get a move sorted before 11pm BST.

The key thing is that Liverpool are getting a top target over the line, and crucially, another midfielder to bolster their ranks in the middle.

With so many midfielders leaving Anfield this summer, four new arrivals in the middle were absolutely essential for Klopp to bring in.