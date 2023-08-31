Liverpool strike deal to sign ‘perfect’ £34m midfielder with medical imminent

Liverpool have reportedly made a breakthrough in pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch.

David Ornstein has reported that the Reds have reached agreement with Bayern Munich over the Dutch midfielder.

The journalist, writing in The Athletic, says Liverpool and Bayern have agreed a fixed fee of €40million for Gravenberch to move to Anfield.

Ornstein also reported that the player will fly to Liverpool tonight and undergo a medical ahead of penning a long-term contract at Anfield.

Our view

Finally, Liverpool have got a deal for Gravenberch over the line (according to Ornstein’s report).

Gravenberch certainly ticks a lot of boxes for the Reds. He’s talented, young and has a high ceiling.

Indeed, Romano previously said the Reds see the £34million-rated ace as a “perfect” signing for them.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Liverpool have had a dramatic transfer window with regards to the middle of the park.

Now, the Reds look set to get their hands on their fourth new midfielder of the summer.

This is a major update, and hopefully it won’t be long before we get the all-important official announcement.

Gravenberch will now get the chance to really stake a claim for first-team football and show what an outstanding player he is.

He only joined Bayern from Ajax last summer, but has struggled for regular minutes with the Bundesliga giants.

He started just three Bundesliga matches for Bayern last season.

This term, he has only featured once, as a substitute against Augsburg last Sunday.