‘In England on Friday’: Liverpool expected to sign player tomorrow; personal terms already sorted – journalist

Journalist Graeme Bailey has suggested that Ryan Gravenberch is now expected to be in England on Friday to seal a move to Liverpool.

Bailey was speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast as he suggested that personal terms with the Bayern Munich midfielder are already thought to be done.

Ryan Gravenberch looks set to be Liverpool’s final signing of a very busy summer. The Dutchman has had a difficult time since moving to Bayern, only making three starts in the Bundesliga last season. He has also barely played for Thomas Tuchel’s side in the opening stages of this campaign.

It appears to be a deal that all parties are now on board with. Liverpool still need further reinforcements in the middle of the park. And Bayern are seemingly about to make their money back on a player who never managed to establish himself with them.

Gravenberch set to join Liverpool tomorrow

Bailey noted that Gravenberch had seemingly not been training with Bayern today. And he went on to suggest that everything is now in place for the 21-year-old to complete his move to Merseyside before the deadline.

“It’s going to be a permanent deal because Bayern aren’t asking an awful lot of money here – they want just over £20 million to sell him. I think it’s a very good deal for Liverpool, it ticks a lot of boxes, I think it will help plug a few gaps in there for Liverpool,” he told Talking Transfers.

“Endo and Gravenberch is not Lavia and Caicedo, but I think they will be happy with it. I like this deal a lot and for the money, when you come to sign Gravenberch in a few years, he’ll be a lot more than £20 million.

“I believe a German source has just told me that he wasn’t at Bayern training today, so I think we are in the end game now. The player’s terms are already done.

“So I think Gravenberch will be in England on Friday and he will be in a team playing in red.”

It has definitely been a transitional window for the Reds. Liverpool lost a host of midfielders who were previously incredibly important to the club. The likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner all departed at the same time.

New signings such as Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Gravenberch are unlikely to be unable to step into their shoes immediately. But the first two have already shown some incredibly encouraging signs.

They definitely have huge potential. And so this could prove to be a brilliant window in the years to come.

Signing Gravenberch could definitely be a very decent way for Liverpool to bring the curtain down on what has been a very eventful summer.