'Exciting talent': 19-year-old Arsenal youngster could be promoted to the first-team next season – journalist











Journalist Tom Canton has now suggested that Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino could in Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad next season.

Speaking on The Arsenal News Show, Canton was discussing Arsenal’s current crop of youngsters.

There’s another talented group of players coming through the Hale End academy.

Amario Cozier-Duberry, Reuell Walters and Ethan Nwaneri have all been named in first-team matchday squads this season.

So many Arsenal’s youngsters have been called up to their respective international teams, they didn’t have enough players to even help the first-team play a friendly this week.

One youngster who has impressed out on loan this season is Charlie Patino.

The 19-year-old is currently playing under Mick McCarthy at Championship side Blackpool.

He’s already made 27 appearances, scoring twice and providing four assists.

Patino had a brilliant game against QPR recently, starring in a 6-1 win.

McCarthy has admitted he’s given the young midfielder more minutes than he expected this season.

And Tom Canton has now suggested that if any Arsenal player will be promoted to the first-team next season, it’s likely to be Patino.

Patino could be in Arsenal’s first-team squad next season – Canton

Asked about the potential for players to join Mikel Arteta’s squad from the academy, Canton said: “In short, I think Charlie Patino is the only one that you look at that could get promoted from the youth side.

“I think players like Amario Cozier-Duberry, Reuell Walters, Lino Sousa, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri, we need to start thinking about potential loan moves for these guys.

“There’s a lot of exciting talent coming through the ranks, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

Patino already has two first-team appearances under his belt for Arsenal, scoring on his debut in the EFL Cup.

Arsenal are keen to sign a new central midfielder in the summer, with both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo touted.

Jorginho was also signed in January, meaning there may not be space for Patino in the squad.

However, there’s certainly a lot of excitement around the England under-20 international.

Another loan move may end up being on the cards if Arsenal bring in their top targets.

But with Jorginho, Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka all reaching their peaks, or being just beyond them, it won’t be long until Arteta is calling on Patino to step up in their place.

