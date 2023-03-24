‘I’m pretty sure’: Arsenal will try to make their ‘biggest signing since Sol Campbell’ on the cheap – journalist











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Charles Watts has been discussing Declan Rice and Arsenal’s chances of signing the West Ham midfielder this summer.

According to The Times, Rice is Arsenal’s top transfer target heading into the summer transfer window, but West Ham and David Moyes have been very clear about the fact that Rice will not be leaving the club on the cheap.

Indeed, Moyes has been adamant that the Hammers will be looking for a British record fee for the midfielder, but according to Watts, the north London club will be trying to get Rice for much cheaper than that.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Arsenal will try for Rice on the cheap

Watts shared what he knows about Rice.

“I just watched that game and thought that he would be such a fantastic signing for Arsenal if it does happen. It won’t be easy and it will cost a lot of money. We’ve heard time and time again from West Ham that it will take a British record fee for Declan Rice, whether that will happen remains to be seen, but I’m pretty sure that Arsenal will try to get him for much cheaper than that,” Watts said.

“I honestly think if Arsenal sign Declan Rice this summer it would be the biggest signing Arsenal have made, maybe Mesut Ozil comes before this, but it would be the biggest signing since Sol Campbell in terms of the teams they have to beat to sign him and the stature of the player right now. If they could get this deal done, the message it would send out would say an awful lot about where Arsenal are and how they have moved forwards in a short space of time.”

Depends on West Ham’s situation

Dealing with West Ham is so complicated at the moment, and it’s impossible to predict what sort of situation they will be in next season.

The Hammers are in the midst of a relegation battle right now, but they could just as easily be playing Europa League football next season as they could be playing Championship football.

Indeed, Moyes’ men are still in the Europa Conference League and you have to make them amongst the favourites to go on and win that competition from this point.

Arsenal will probably be able to get Rice on the cheap if West Ham go down, but if they manage to stay up while bagging a European trophy, they will surely be playing hardball on this one.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Show all