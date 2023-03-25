Fabrizio Romano has now named two midfielders Arsenal want this summer as well as Declan Rice











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has been discussing Arsenal’s summer transfer plans and two midfield targets for the Gunners.

The journalist has been speaking about the Gunners’ transfer plans, and he named two midfielders that they could look at signing in the summer transfer window.

As The Times have reported, we know that Declan Rice is one target for Arsenal, but according to Romano, the north London club could also move for Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo come the end of the season.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Arsenal keen on Lavia and Caicedo

Romano shared what he knows about Arsenal.

“Romeo Lavia is attracting very important interest. He is a top talent as a midfielder. Let me say one thing, the buy-back clause for Manchester City is in the contract starting from summer 2024, not now, this is why Man City do not have full control over Lavia this upcoming summer,” Romano said.

“Other clubs are interested, Arsenal are keeping an eye on the player, Arsenal are following Romeo Lavia, at the moment it’s nothing advanced. Remember my words, Caicedo remains a target after the discussions they had during the January transfer window. Caicedo is in the list again at Arsenal and Romeo Lavia is a player they are following.”

Final pieces of the puzzle

When you look at this Arsenal squad, pretty much every position is covered for the next five years as the Gunners have invested in young, talented players with huge potential.

Indeed, as one of the youngest squads in the league, pretty much every position is covered by a player aged 26 or younger.

However, their midfield duo is still Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, and while both players are brilliant, they are significantly older than their teammates.

If Arsenal can sign two of Caicedo, Lavia and Rice, they would have the final pieces of their puzzle in terms of building a team that is set for half a decade of success at the top level.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Show all