Charlie Patino handed 8/10 rating after Blackpool's 6-1 win











Charlie Patino doubled his tally of Championship assists for the season on Tuesday night, with the Arsenal youngster setting up two goals in Blackpool’s 6-1 win over Queens Park Rangers.

Mick McCarthy’s men have taken themselves to within touching distance of safety in the second tier. And they did it in some style, thrashing QPR at Bloomfield Road.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

The scoreline was 3-0 within 14 minutes. And that was where Patino got involved, setting up two of the final three goals.

Patino shines in Blackpool win

Both of Patino’s assists came from the 19-year-old taking two very dangerous corners, putting the ball right onto the edge of the six-yard box.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

It was a brilliant night for the Arsenal teenager. And the Blackpool Gazette handed him an 8/10 rating, remarking that he really shone in the middle of the park.

“Brought quality and composure on the ball while getting involved in the battle too. At home in a midfield three,” they wrote.

As the comment notes, Patino’s performance was not only about his assists. No player on either side managed to win more tackles than the youngster, according to Whoscored.

It has been a frustrating period for Patino of late. He had actually been an unused substitute for Blackpool’s previous three games in the Championship.

But he provided a reminder of his potential on Tuesday night. And you have to wonder if this could now set Patino up for a lengthy run in the side ahead of the final nine games of the campaign.

It is probably fair to say that Patino needs to take another step before he is ready to push into the Arsenal first-team. The Gunners have obviously taken a giant step forward while he has been away.

Perhaps he will find himself higher up the Championship, or at the lower end of the Premier League next season. But it is encouraging to see these glimpses of quality along the way.