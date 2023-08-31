Tottenham Hotspur players Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga have reacted to teammate Djed Spence joining Leeds United on loan.

The 23-year-old posted on social media after making the switch to the Championship side yesterday.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has plenty of work to do in the final hours of the transfer window.

He’s looking to bring in at least one more player before the window closes, with Brennan Johnson appearing to be his top target.

However, there’s also a real need to move on several players before tomorrow evening’s deadline.

Postecoglou’s squad is way too big right now, especially with only one domestic cup to concentrate on for the rest of the season.

Defender Djed Spence joined Leeds on loan yesterday with his route to the first team at Spurs once again blocked.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal are battling it out to be Postecoglou’s first-choice right-back.

Spence wasn’t really given a look in during pre-season and will now have to prove himself in the Championship once again.

Spence joins Leeds on loan

The young defender posted a picture of himself at his new club on Instagram yesterday.

England Under-21 teammate James Garner said: “Good luck brother,” while Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga both reacted to his post.

Dier saluted his decision while Tanganga thinks he’ll be on fire at Elland Road.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

It may just be a coincidence but it’s telling that the two players who reacted to his post could also be on their way out of the club in the next few days.

Eric Dier has been told that he has no future at Tottenham but is willing to fight for his place in the squad.

Japhet Tanganga has been linked with a move to Italy and is another player who doesn’t appear to be in Postecoglou’s plans.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Spence will hope that a successful loan move at Leeds can show he’s got a future at Tottenham.

If he helps the club achieve promotion, then Spurs might sense an opportunity to sell the 23-year-old next summer.

Either way, it’s hard to argue that his decision to join Tottenham last summer has worked out.