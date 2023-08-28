£4m Tottenham player now plans on running his contract down and leaving for free next year

Tottenham are looking to offload a number of players in the final week of the window as they seek to trim the squad.

Ange Postecoglou has made no secret of his desire to trim the pack a bit. Tottenham’s bloated squad needs managing it seems and Postecoglou is keen to see a number of faces moved on, as well as new signings made.

One of the players Big Ange is happy to see go is Eric Dier. The defender has finally dropped down the pecking order and looks to be being forced out of the club in a way.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

However, according to the Daily Mail’s transfer confidential, Dier has no intention of moving on because Tottenham want him to go right now. Instead, the England man is happy to run down his contract and move on a free transfer next summer.

Fulham are said to be among the teams keen on signing Dier if they can. However, the Cottagers face an uphill battle to get Dier in this week given his attitude towards his current contract.

Dier has a year left to run on a contract worth around £85k-a-week with Spurs. It remains to be seen if someone will match that contract and pay Spurs a small fee.

Dier has to move on from Spurs

Eric Dier has put in some ‘fantastic‘ performances for Tottenham over the years but there’s also been some pretty dismal ones as well.

It does very much seem like Postecoglou is happy to move him on and you’d think Dier would like to go and play rather than sit around out of the picture.

But it seems Dier is happy to do just that, and quite frankly, it’s an odd call. The time has come for Dier and Spurs to just move on from each other really and the reality is it would be best for everyone if it happened.