‘In 24 hours’: Fabrizio Romano drops double Tottenham transfer update

Tottenham Hotspur remain busy in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

Spurs have already bolstered their ranks considerably, but it doesn’t look like they’re done yet.

Indeed, Tottenham’s League Cup loss to Fulham on Tuesday shows they need strength in depth.

And with Harry Kane leaving Spurs, attacking reinforcements remain a high priority for Tottenham.

A host of attacking players have been linked with a move to Spurs, including Brennan Johnson and Ansu Fati.

Fabrizio Romano has now dropped a transfer update involving both players on his X account.

According to the transfer insider, Tottenham remain in talks with Barca over Fati.

In addition, Spurs are also still working on a deal for Johnson and are waiting for the final decision.

A Fati deal would be a loan move, while Johnson’s would be permanent, added Romano.

He concluded by saying Tottenham “have to decide in 24 hours”.

Our view

It’s good to hear from Romano that Spurs are still actively working on deals for two very exciting players.

Fati has been backed for superstardom, but injuries have sadly hampered his progress so far.

Nonetheless, he’s young and still has his whole career ahead of him. Hopefully he can get back on track.

Meanwhile, Johnson is one of the best young forwards in the Premier League and looks ready for the next step in his career.

It certainly looks like we’re set for an exciting last 48-odd hours in terms of Tottenham transfer activity.