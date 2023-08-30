‘No future at Spurs’: ‘Fantastic’ player now expected to seal Tottenham exit before deadline – journalist

Journalist Sami Mokbel has suggested that Eric Dier indeed has no future at Tottenham Hotspur and is expected to leave before the transfer window shuts.

Mokbel was speaking to the Daily Mail after the 29-year-old played no part for Spurs in their Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham on Tuesday night.

The writing appears to have been on the wall for a little while for Eric Dier. He has been a ‘fantastic‘ player for Tottenham over the years, making more than 360 appearances in all competitions.

However, he is yet to play a single minute for Spurs at the start of the new campaign. Instead, Ange Postecoglou has welcomed Micky van de Ven and immediately partnered him with Cristian Romero at the heart of the Tottenham defence.

Dier expected to leave Tottenham before deadline

Sky journalist Kaveh Solhekol suggested that both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund want Dier. Of course, a move to Bavaria would see the defender reunited with Harry Kane following his own switch to the Bundesliga this summer.

Mokbel has reported that Bayern’s interest is not too serious right now. But he did insist that Dier’s exit is very much on the cards before the deadline.

“Bayern have a tentative interest in Dier, but I’m led to believe that is all it is right now,” he told the Daily Mail.

“But it is clear Dier has no future at Spurs under Postecoglou so we should expect the defender to leave in the next 48 hours.”

It is a brave call to leave Dier completely out of your plans. But Ange Postecoglou is not someone who is afraid to make ruthless decisions. He has already put his faith in a number of players who struggled under Antonio Conte.

Unfortunately, Dier probably has not realised his full potential. His versatility counted against him after a while as it was not exactly clear which position would bring the very best out of him.

It feels as though the boat was missed to allow Dier to reach that world-class level. And Tottenham are now heading into a brave new era – seemingly without him.