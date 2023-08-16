England vs Spain Women’s World Cup Final 2023: Kick-Off Time, TV Channel UK, Team News and More

England’s Lionesses take on Spain in the final of the Women’s World Cup 2023. Here is absolutely everything you need to know about the fixture.

They’ve done it! The Lionesses are in the World Cup Final. This makes it back-to-back major cup finals for Sarina Wiegman’s side – who will be hoping for a repeat f their EURO 2022 campaign.

England did the business in the semi-finals against the hosts, Australia, thanks to goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo cancelling out a Sam Kerr equaliser.

Now just one game separates them from World Cup glory. Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture.

Who do England play in the World Cup Final?

England Women’s opponents for the World Cup Final will be Spain. They beat Sweden in the semi-finals 2-1.

When is the Women’s World Cup Final?

England plays Columbia on Sunday the 20th of August with kick-off taking place at 11 am BST.

The match will be played at the Stadium Australia, Sydney.

What TV Channel is England vs Spain on in the UK?

England vs Colombia will be shown live on BBC1 and ITV in the UK.

Coverage will begin at 10 am BST on BBC and 10:15 am on ITV. Make sure you’re up bright and early to get the best spot on the sofa to watch the Lionesses bring football home!

How to live stream England vs Spain in the UK

The match will be available to stream live on ITV’s free streaming service, ITV X or BBC’s free streaming service, BBC IPlayer.

An account will need to be created, so make sure you get this all set up before the action kicks off.

England vs Spain Team News

The obvious big bit of team news is that Lauren James will be available for this fixture. She comes back after serving her two-match ban sustained against the Nigerians.

Whether she makes her way back into the side is a different story. The ladies that have stepped up in her absence have performed tremendously.

With this – Wiegman will no doubt remain relatively unchanged, with her already knowing her strongest side from previous games.

England vs Spain World Cup Final Prediction

Spain have already proven they’re a very good side. They defeated Sweden in the semi-final – one of the highest-ranked teams in the world.

However, there is just something about this Sarina Weigman side. They have so much quality, never give up and on their day could beat anyone.

Because of this, we genuinely think England will take home the World Cup.