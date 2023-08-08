Who do England play next? Check out the Lionesses’ route to the Women’s World Cup Final

England Women are still advancing in the Women’s World Cup. Here is their route so far, their next game and their steps to the final.

Sarina Wiegman’s ladies march on in their attempt to secure back-to-back major honours. After dominating in the group stages, they were lucky in the round of 16 to get through past a fantastic Nigeria side.

Lauren James let herself down in this fixture, with a bad stamp which led to a red card that could see her miss the entirety of the tournament.

Nevertheless, England’s Women are through. So let’s check out their route to the final.

Photo by Naomi Baker – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

England Women’s Route to the World Cup Final

The Lionesses are currently three wins away from winning the World Cup and achieving legendary status.

What were England’s group results?

22nd July 2023

England 1-0 Haiti (10:30 AM, Brisbane)

28th July 2023

England 1-0 Denmark (09:30 AM, Sydney)

1st August 2023

China 1-6 England (12:00 PM, Adelaide)

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

What is England’s potential path to the final in the knockout stages?

As group winners, England were then set to face Nigeria – who came second in Group B.

7th August 2023: Last 16

England 0-0 Nigeria – England win 4-2 on penalties (08:30 AM, Brisbane)

12th August 2023: Quarter-final

England vs Colombia (11:30 AM, Sydney)

16th August 2023: Semi-final

(England / Colombia) vs (Australia / France / Morocco) (11:00 AM, Sydney)

20th August 2023: Final

Winner Semi-Final 1 vs Winner Semi-Final 2 (11:00 AM, Sydney)

Photo by Naomi Baker – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Can England win the World Cup?

It’s going to be a tough task, but the Lionesses certainly have what it takes to go all the way and win the World Cup.

They have undeniable talent coursing through their ranks and are arguably the best team left.

The highest-ranked nation, in the USA and the second-highest-ranked in Germany both produced shock exits – so it’s the Lionesses to lose evidently.

Come on ladies! Let’s go all the way and bring the trophy home.