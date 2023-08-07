Lauren James red card: How many games will she miss at the Women’s World Cup?

Lauren James was sent off for England Lionesses in their Women’s World Cup clash against Nigeria – so how many games will she miss in the tournament?

James will class herself as a very lucky woman. Despite her stamp on Nigerian opposition which put Sarina Wiegman’s side down to ten, the valiant ladies managed to take the game all the way to penalties and eventually held their nerve to advance.

But James will be a huge loss. She is not just one of the most talented players in the England Women’s side – but arguably one of the best players in the entire tournament.

So this ultimately begs the question, how many games will she miss and when will Lauren James be able to play again for England?

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

How many games will Lauren James miss at the Women’s World Cup?

The red card means an automatic one-match ban, but given the nature of the act committed, it will likely go down as violent conduct meaning a three-game ban.

This ultimately means that she will not play a single minute more in the Women’s World Cup, given the fact that England only has three potential fixtures left.

This is extremely silly from James and she’ll be extremely disappointed in herself. However – she does only have herself to blame.

It was a moment of madness for the 21-year-old and definitely something that will stick with her for the entirety of her career.

Video: Lauren James stamp

You can judge for yourself – mistake or on purpose? Either way, it’s likely that the talented forward won’t feature again.

James becomes the third England player ever to be sent off in a World Cup Knockout phase – joining Wayne Rooney and David Beckham.

She’ll be very disappointed with herself, as will her teammates and manager.