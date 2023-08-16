England reach Women’s World Cup final – will there be a bank holiday?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has faced further calls to give the nation an extra bank holiday after England reached the final of the Women’s World Cup with a 3-1 win over Australia.

The Lionesses made it six wins out of six with victory in the semi-final thanks to an inspired performance from Lauren Hemp.

After winning the European Championships last summer, Sarina Wiegman’s side reached their second major final and became the first England team to reach a World Cup final since 1966.

The England boss has already admitted she would favour a national holiday should her side go all the way in the competition.

She said on Tuesday: “Yes, I can see all the English here want it!”I’m focusing on football and the game tomorrow, let’s do everything to win the game tomorrow.”

Downing Street issue update on bank holiday for Lionesses

A Downing Street spokesperson was more reserved when asked about a possible national holiday should England beat Spain in the final on Sunday.

When asked by the Daily Star, Sunak’s office refused to give any guarantees ahead of the final.

A spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister’s support for the Lionesses is well documented. I don’t think there is anything to add at this time.”

The Australian prime minister had already stated that a public holiday was in order if their nation brought the coveted title home… so should it be any different for England?

England Lionesses reach the World Cup Final

Sarina Weigman’s side make it two major competitive tournament finals on the bounce as they defeated the hosts Australia to advance to the World Cup Final.

Ella Toone gave the Lionesses the lead after 36 minutes with a thunderous strike that nestled into the top right corner, sending England into the break with the lead.

The Aussies replied in the second half with a wonder strike of their own. Sam Kerr’s 30-yard effort sailed passed Mary Earpes to make it 1-1-.

However, the Lionesses kicked on. Lauren Hemp replied just eight minutes later to give England the lead again before Alessia Russo finished the job in the 86th minute to send England into sheer ecstasy.

So will there be a bank holiday if England women win the World Cup Final?

It’s unbeknown as of yet, however, fans are certainly desperate for it.

Balls in your court – Sunak.