England’s Lionesses ranking in Women’s football as they look for World Cup glory

What rank are England Women in regard to the world’s best nations? Find out everything you need to know about where the Lionesses lie right here.

The Lionesses are once again in the mix to win one of the biggest honours in football – the World Cup. This comes off the back of winning the EURO 2022 title last year, so to hold both would be a ridiculous achievement.

Although they have had some bumps on the way, particularly with star forward Lauren James receiving a red card which sees her out for the remainder of the tournament.

Nevertheless, England are arguably still the best team left. So, where do they sit right now in the FIFA world rankings?

READ: Who do England play next? Check out the Lionesses’ route to the Women’s World Cup Final

Photo by Elsa – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Where do England women rank in the FIFA world rankings?

According to FIFA – England Lionesses currently sit 4th in the world rankings for women’s football.

The rankings were last decided on June 9th 2023, with a new ranking set to take place probably after the World Cup concludes.

This could all change providing the outcome of the Women’s World Cup 2023. The two highest-ranked teams are both currently out in USA and Germany, with the third in Sweden facing a really tough test in Japan.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks.

Best Women’s National Teams in the World, Ranked

Here is a list of the top 10 ranked Women’s Football Nations according to FIFA.