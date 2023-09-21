Dean Smith very impressed with rarely-seen £12m Arsenal man last night

Dean Smith has praised midfielder Jorginho’s performance for Arsenal off the bench yesterday as he made a rare cameo.

Smith was speaking on the Football Daily Podcast after Arsenal’s fantastic start to their Champions League campaign.

Mikel Arteta would have been delighted with how his side started their European adventure last night.

He selected a very strong side, with goalkeeper David Raya retaining his place in goal amid speculation Aaron Ramsdale could return to the side.

Three first-half goals gave Arteta the opportunity to use some lesser-seen players towards the end of yesterday’s match.

Reiss Nelson came on before the hour mark, while Arteta admitted he was really emotional seeing Emile Smith Rowe play again.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

After Martin Odegaard scored Arsenal’s fourth goal, Declan Rice was brought off in place of Jorginho.

Smith said he was impressed with Jorginho’s stint on the pitch for Arsenal, but admitted he forgot he even played for the Gunners.

Before yesterday’s cameo, he’d played just 20 minutes of football off the bench in the Premier League.

He’s impressed his teammates in training, but not necessarily be rewarded with minutes off the back of those performances.

Smith lauds Arsenal midfielder Jorginho

Speaking about the Arsenal squad, Smith said: “They pushed Man City all the way last season, they fell away a little bit at the end but you know Man City were just winning games for fun.

“It’s really tough to be at that level all the time but they’ve made some really astute signings again which only strengthens them.

“Jorginho comes on and we forgot he was actually here, they’ve got a really good squad now that’s going to be a problem to anyone.”

After arriving for £12m from Chelsea in January, Jorginho has been a dependable player when called upon by Arteta.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Smith’s admission that he forgot Jorginho was at Arsenal only highlights the immediate impact Declan Rice has made at the club.

The England international has forced Thomas Partey to shift to right-back before his injury and the Italian’s minutes have suffered as well.

It’s a long campaign and there will be opportunities in the future for Jorginho.

However, the rumours that started in the summer that he could leave will reappear again in January if his involvement doesn’t increase soon.