Declan Rice says £12m Arsenal player has surprised him ‘so much’ in training

Declan Rice has revealed that Arsenal’s 31-year-old midfielder Jorginho has been the player that has surprised him most in training.

Rice was speaking to Joe Cole for Channel 4 during England’s international break.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Rice commented that he knew Jorginho was a good player before joining Arsenal but he’s now been marvelling at how his brain ticks.

The England international suggested that he can learn a lot from Jorginho whilst he trains alongside him.

Rice said: “The one who surprised me so much, not surprised because I knew he was such a good player anyway.

“Playing with him every day in training and seeing how he is because he’s not the biggest is Jorginho.

“His brain, the way it works as a holding midfielder, I’ve just been trying to pick up little things off of him.

“He’s always in position, he always knows when to pass, always creates time for himself, he’s an outstanding trainer.”

High praise indeed from one elite defensive midfielder to another.

Although at different stages of their career, it’s clear to see why Mikel Arteta has brought both Rice and Jorginho to Arsenal.

Rice says he’s trying to learn from Jorginho in Arsenal training

Whilst Rice is at the start of his career at Arsenal, reports suggest that Jorginho’s time could be coming to an end.

Jorginho’s agent has been publicly flirting with the idea of the midfielder returning to Serie A in the near future.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

And although Jorginho is needed now given Thomas Partey’s injury, he has been on the periphery of things early this season.

Mikel Arteta recruited Jorginho for £12m last January and it has looked like an astute piece of business.

Fans will imagine that Arteta will be reluctant to lose Jorginho throughout the season, a player who can start alongside Rice at Arsenal.

And Arteta will no doubt be pleased to hear that Rice is willing to learn from players who he has already leapfrogged in the hierarchy.