‘It says to me’: Ian Wright makes big Aaron Ramsdale claim after seeing him dropped at Everton

Arsenal are taking on Everton today as they look to come back from the international break with a big three points.

After seeing the likes of Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester City win yesterday, the Gunners know they need to keep up the pressure themselves.

However, the talking point around the fixture from before kick-off is the decision from Mikel Arteta to drop Aaron Ramsdale in favour of David Raya. And Ian Wright has been among the pundits to have his say.

Ian Wright makes Aaron Ramsdale prediction after being dropped at Everton

Working for Premier League productions today, former Gunner Wright was always going to have an opinion on the Ramsdale/Raya matter.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

But rather than be negative, Wright believes that this is just a sign that Arteta will be opting with the Englnd goalkeeper in midweek, rather than a complete dropping.

“This is the time to start changing. It wasn’t going to be long before we saw David Raya. I think it’s not a bad thing,” Wright said.

“You want two top players in each position, that’s how you keep the players wanting to play at their very best all the time, and I think it’s time for him to get his chance. It says to me that Ramsdale probably plays on Wednesday (v PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League).”

Raya looks to have settled well enough into his debut and for Ramsdale, there must be an element of nervousness about him going forward now.

Big decisions

Mikel Arteta has no doubt spoken to Aaron Ramsdale about his decision today but there can be no real complaints from the England man.

Ramsdale did the same to dislodge Bernd Leno before and he can’t really grumble about the club continuing to improve.

For Arteta, it will be interesting to see how he manages the situation in general. If there is any inkling of discontent from Ramsdale, you can imagine he’ll be moved on quickly.