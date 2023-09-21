Mikel Arteta admits he was ‘really emotional’ after what happened to 23-year-old Arsenal player last night

Mikel Arteta has admitted he was ‘really emotional’ after Arsenal’s supporters gave Emile Smith Rowe a standing ovation last night.

Arteta was speaking to the media after Arsenal thrashed PSV 4-0 in their Champions League opener.

It’s no secret that Smith Rowe has struggled for minutes under Arteta over the past year as the Hale End Academy product has fallen down the pecking order.

Indeed, the 23-year-old is yet to start a game this season after he was heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal over the summer.

And Arteta discussed the Englishman’s game time after last night’s match, admitting he was delighted with the reception he received.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta on Smith Rowe

As quoted by Football.London, Arteta admitted he was ‘really emotional’ after witnessing the reception Smith Rowe received from Arsenal’s supporters after he was introduced into the action.

“Yeah so we could manage the minutes of some of them,” Arteta said on managing his key players’ minutes last night. “Especially because of where they were coming from with the national team.

“As well to give players minutes who fully deserve them. I was really emotional when I saw the reception of Emile [Smith Rowe] as well.

“It’s a player that hasn’t played much yet and to get the reception that he got it was much deserved and I’m so happy for him as well.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Smith Rowe was a key man under Arteta during the 2021-22 campaign but has struggled for minutes over the past year.

He put in an encouraging display from the bench last night in what was his first appearance since the Community Shield final back in August.

Arteta has a wealth of options to choose from in midfield and across the frontline, which has naturally impacted Smith Rowe’s development.

But the Arsenal academy product will be hoping to rack up more minutes this season or you get the feeling that he may have to find a move elsewhere in the future.