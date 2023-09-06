Barcelona now monitoring ‘phenomenal’ Arsenal player’s situation ahead of January window

Barcelona have Jorginho on their radar with the Arsenal star one of the candidates the Catalan giants could consider as they look to strengthen their midfield ranks in January.

That is according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, which notes that Xavi is looking for further competition for Oriol Romeu following his summer switch to Camp Nou.

Jorginho has proved to be an inspired signing for Arsenal. There was serious concern amongst fans when he arrived from Chelsea right at the end of the January transfer window. But he played an important role as Mikel Arteta’s men pushed Manchester City in the title race.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He appears to have found his perfect role at the Emirates. Arteta has been using the Italy international as a late substitute this season to help see out games, bringing further composure to the middle of the park.

Barcelona have Jorginho on their radar

But it is suggested that his lack of minutes has attracted the attention of Barcelona. Mundo Deportivo reports that Barca have their eye on several midfield options for January.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

And one of the players on their wishlist is Jorginho. The likes of Joao Palhinha, Martin Zubimendi and Florentino Luis are mentioned in the report. But it is also claimed that there would be attention paid to Jorginho given his current situation at Arsenal.

Of course, there is a long time to go before the January window opens. So, so much can change before clubs can sign players again. And it is therefore, not out of the question for Jorginho to end up with a more prominent role in the Arsenal team by then.

You would imagine that he would have attracted some good offers this past summer. Jorginho is a ‘phenomenal’ character, according to Arteta. And yet, he seemed happy to stay in North London. So his stance may not be too dissimilar in January.

Having said that, Barcelona do not come calling everyday. So an offer would give him something to think about at least.