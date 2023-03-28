David Seaman says Tottenham simply have to appoint Mauricio Pochettino now











David Seaman has suggested that the only person Tottenham Hotspur can appoint to replace Antonio Conte is Mauricio Pochettino.

Seaman was speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast about the Tottenham managerial situation.

There’s going to be plenty of speculation between now and the end of the season on who will get the Spurs job.

Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason have ten games to potentially prove they’re the right combination going forward.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

If they can make sure Tottenham finish in the top four, then they will give Daniel Levy something to think about.

However, many Tottenham fans are likely to want a much more high-profile name in charge next season.

Julian Nagelsmann has been recently linked with the role after being dismissed by Bayern Munich.

Nagelsmann is reportedly the front-runner to get the job at this early stage.

However, Seaman believes that Mauricio Pochettino is the only option that Tottenham can consider this summer.

He believes the Argentinian would be the fans choice to return to north London.

Seaman backs Pochettino for Tottenham job

Asked about whether Pochettino would return to Spurs, Seaman said: “Will they get Poch back, does he want to come back? He’s not really said anything has he.

“I think he’d go back, I would imagine that he still feels he’s got unfinished business.

“But, the team has changed a lot since he was there, he’ll want to go and do something at Tottenham.

“The potential’s there, it’s just that Spursy way. Spurs do Spursy really well.

“I can’t get head around where they’re going to go. The only option I do see is Poch coming back, because that would make the fans happy.

“That for me is the only way as they’ve tried every other avenue.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The 51-year-old is apparently not keen on a return to Tottenham right now, instead wanting to wait for other offers.

Sky Sports News have suggested that some Spurs players have been speaking to Pochettino about a Tottenham return.

He was incredibly popular with both the squad and the fans during his five years in charge.

Seaman believes Pochettino is the right choice for Tottenham, but a reunion may not be the best option.

A lot has changed at the club since he was last in charge, and Spurs desperately need fresh ideas.

It’s also unlikely that current sporting direction Fabio Paratici would recommend the Argentinian for the role.

Show all