Paratici unlikely to recommend Tottenham appoint Mauricio Pochettino











Fabio Paratici is unlikely to recommend Tottenham Hotspur appointing Mauricio Pochettino as Antonio Conte’s successor, despite the Argentinian remaining on good terms with many inside the club, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Mirror reports that Conte is looking certain to leave in the summer. His contract expires at the end of the season. And it is getting harder to argue that the Italian is really taking the club forward.

Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, their next appointment could be crucial with the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea likely to be looking higher up the table next season.

Paratici unlikely to recommend Pochettino

A number of names have already been linked with the post. And one of those who seems to be in contention is Pochettino, with many Tottenham fans surely loving the idea of him returning.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Pochettino captured the imagination like few other Spurs coaches of the last few decades. And for some, the fact that he is currently out of work means that he would be ideal.

However, it seems that Paratici sees the situation differently.

According to the Daily Mirror, the director of football is unlikely to recommend that Daniel Levy appoint Pochettino again.

Obviously, it would be a surprise if Levy accepted Paratici’s advice without hesitation. The Italian’s time in North London has been mixed. And the decision to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo did set the club back a while.

But he will clearly take Paratici’s opinion on board. So it may be significant if he is not keen for Tottenham to turn to Pochettino.

Pochettino would be an interesting choice. Obviously, he will always be loved by a large section of the Tottenham fans. But his stock has fallen since the Champions League final in 2019.

So Spurs would be relying on Pochettino recapturing what made his first spell so special if they did decide to bring him back.