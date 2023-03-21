'In contact': Tottenham's players speaking to 51-year-old manager, they want him to replace Conte - Sky











Speaking on Sky Sports News, Bela Shah has shared an update on the managerial position at Tottenham Hotspur and the potential return of Mauricio Pochettino.

The journalist stated that Sky’s understanding is that a number of Tottenham’s players have already been in touch with Pochettino about potentially returning to the north London club, and, perhaps more interestingly, she noted that Pochettino would be expected to take the job if he was offered the chance to return to Spurs.

Of course, the decision doesn’t lie with the players as Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici will make the ultimate decisions on who replaces Conte, but with the players angling for a return for the Argentine, Spurs would be fools not to consider this one.

Spurs players in touch with Pochettino

The Sky reporter gave an update on Pochettino’s situation.

“We understand that many of Tottenham’s squad have been in contact with their former manager Mauricio Pochettino. They want him to replace Conte and we also expect that Pochettino would take the job if offered it. As things stand Pochettino will assess all of his options in the summer,” Shah said.

The right decision

Bringing back Mauricio Pochettino is a contentious topic at Tottenham. After all, he was sacked for a reason back in 2019.

However, it sounds as though re-hiring the Argentine is indeed the right call at this moment in time. The 51-year-old has the backing of the players, he has the backing of the fans and he knows the club inside and out.

Enough time has passed since his departure for all of the negatives that were present in 2019 to be forgotten, and a return to Tottenham could be just what the doctor ordered for all parties.

This certainly seems to be a possibility as we head into what could be the final days of Antonio Conte’s reign.

