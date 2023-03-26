Sky Sports journalist shares update on Mauricio Pochettino to Tottenham











Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth claims that Mauricio Pochettino is not keen on taking the Tottenham Hotspur job right now as he wants to weigh up his options in the summer.

Tottenham look set to be searching for another new manager in the coming days as Antonio Conte nears the exit door.

The Italian launched a stunning attack on his players last weekend and was widely expected to have parted ways with the club by this point.

Despite no official announcement from Tottenham’s end, Football.London reports that the Spurs players don’t expect Conte to be in charge for their trip to Goodison Park next weekend.

Tottenham are already weighing up their options and have been heavily linked with a move for Mauricio Pochettino.

But it seems that the Argentine is keen to hold out until the summer, rather than returning to north London immediately.

Pochettino waiting for other offers amid Tottenham interest

Sheth has told GiveMeSport that Pochettino could be waiting to see if the Real Madrid job becomes available, with Carlo Ancelotti looking likely to leave at the end of the season.

“You’ll find that a lot of these big-name managers who Tottenham will be looking at, they tend to say, ‘I’ll just keep my powder dry until the summer, then I’ll assess all of my options’,” the Sky Sports journalist said.

“That’s definitely the information we’re getting with regard to Mauricio Pochettino. He wants to assess all of his options in the summer, because, you know what, there’s another big job that could be coming around as well.

“There’s lots of talk about Carlo Ancelotti going from Real Madrid to the Brazilian national team come the end of the season and then suddenly, you’ve got the biggest job, you could argue in world football, for a manager available.”

Pochettino seems to be a popular choice among Tottenham fans after his brilliant spell at the club.

The 51-year-old has been described as a ‘world-class’ manager and despite a largely underwhelming spell at PSG, he would instantly have the backing of the fans if he was to return to Spurs.

But it seems that he is weighing up his options ahead of the summer and you can hardly blame him considering the Madrid job could become available.

There are doubts over whether or not it is the right time for Pochettino to return to north London, with many of the players who ultimately let him down still at Tottenham.

