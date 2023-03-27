'Outstanding' manager is now the front-runner to get the Tottenham job











Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly a front-runner to get the Tottenham Hotspur job at the end of the season.

Tottenham parted ways with Antonio Conte on Sunday night as the Italian left his role by mutual consent.

Conte became the third Tottenham manager since the club sacked Mauricio Pochettino who was unable to last a full campaign in the dugout.

Spurs will be lining up a replacement ahead of the summer, with Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason set to take charge until the end of the season.

Julian Nagelsmann has been heavily linked with a move to north London ever since he was sacked by Bayern Munich last week.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tottenham will reportedly seek talks with Nagelsmann in the near future after they were previously interested in him replacing Jose Mourinho back in 2019.

Now, it seems that the German manager has emerged as one of the leading candidates ahead of the summer.

Nagelsmann now the front-runner for Tottenham job

The Evening Standard reports that Nagelsmann is a front-runner to land the Tottenham job in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique may also be in the running for the role, with both of them currently out of work.

In terms of managers who are currently in a job, Spurs like Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Oliver Glasner.

But the outlet notes that Spurs are expected to seek talks with Nagelsmann, despite not setting a timeline for appointing their next permanent manager.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Nagelsmann’s departure from Bayern came as a massive surprise considering his record during his time in Munich.

But the ‘outstanding’ coach’s shock dismissal represents an opportunity for Tottenham to land a big name to replace Conte.

He seems like the right fit for Tottenham considering his track record at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, where he built exciting sides while developing younger players.

Yet, it remains to be seen if Levy can convince him to take the role at Tottenham, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that Nagelsmann will bide his time and wait for a ‘very good project’.

Show all