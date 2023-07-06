Journalist David Ornstein has shared the latest information he’s heard about Tottenham Hotspur’s attempts to get Harry Kane to sign a new contract.

Ornstein was speaking on Sky Sports News and asked about the 29-year-old’s future.

Tottenham are already doing a fantastic job at bringing in new players this summer.

Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison should theoretically walk straight into Ange Postecoglou’s starting line-up.

The next man through the door is likely to be Manor Solomon who will be a very useful option off the bench.

While Tottenham are also looking at defensive reinforcements, other matters need addressing in the coming months.

Ange Postecoglou’s squad is only growing in size and players will need to depart before the campaign begins.

There are players such as Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga who have been earmarked for departures.

However, one player Spurs will be desperate not to lose is Harry Kane.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Kane only has one year left on his contract and David Ornstein has provided more details on his future.

Interest from Bayern Munich has complicated matters, but Daniel Levy is likely to be incredibly stubborn when it comes to the forward’s future.

Ornstein shares latest on Kane contract situation

The Athletic journalist shared the latest information he had on the England captain’s future and said: “Daniel Levy and Tottenham will try to negotiate a new contract for [Harry] Kane even if it goes into next season.

“In the hope that the new manager, in this case, Ange Postecoglou, they didn’t know of course at the time because this has been the plan for a long time.

“He may bring an upturn in fortunes, things might be looking better, the trajectory may be positive, they might be challenging for trophies.

“And Kane, who is a Tottenham fan along with his family and would like nothing more than to win trophies at Tottenham might be enticed to sign a new contract.

“But, there’s a lot of ifs in there. It does stand to reason from what I understand that Tottenham will continue to try and get him to sign a new deal and they don’t have any intention of selling him.

“I guess it just depends how far the clubs test their patience on that.”

Ornstein isn’t in a position to confirm anything when it comes to Kane signing or rejecting a new contract.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

However, if Postecoglou convinced the forward to stay at Spurs, it will be the best piece of business he can do this summer.

His importance cannot be overstated to this Tottenham team.

Their eighth-place finish was only possible because of Kane’s 30 league goals, without them, they would have been competing with Chelsea in the bottom half of the table.