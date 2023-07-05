Boss has already met in London with ‘exceptional’ Tottenham player he’s trying to sign this summer

Thomas Tuchel met with Harry Kane at the Tottenham Hotspur striker’s home back in May as Bayern Munich look to sign the 29-year-old in the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from Sport Bild, which suggests that the Spurs talisman was left very impressed after his meeting with the German.

Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The future of Harry Kane continues to be a talking point in the early stages of the window. There appears to be a real question mark concerning whether he will be still be a Tottenham player next season.

Previous reports from The Athletic have stated that Bayern Munich are optimistic of convincing Kane to join. And perhaps that confidence comes from a reported meeting which took place a couple of months ago.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

According to Bild, Tuchel met with Kane in London in May. It is claimed that the England captain was left impressed by what Tuchel said. And he apparently conveyed his willingness to make the move to the Bundesliga champions.

Unfortunately for Tottenham fans, it is hard to see the speculation surrounding Kane going anywhere anytime soon. Of course, his departure or the forward signing a new contract would end any talk.

But while Kane has not really spoken directly about his future, the links with a move away are only going to continue.

It is a surprise to see him so heavily linked with Bayern. Obviously, the Bavarian club win plenty of silverware. So you could understand why a player may be interested in joining them.

But unless he wins the Champions League, it is surely fair to say that Kane’s ‘exceptional‘ reputation is unlikely to be enhanced by anything he would potentially achieve with Bayern.

Kane is also a free agent in a year. And if he is available for nothing, you would imagine that he could command some even more incredible offers.

It may be that Kane does not want to leave Spurs. But perhaps he may be choosing to publicly keep his cards close to his chest while he waits for Bayern to make an offer Daniel Levy is happy with before making his stance clear.