Journalist David Ornstein believes ‘all indications’ suggests that Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun will be sold this summer.

The Athletic journalist shared more details on the 21-year-old’s future.

Mikel Arteta has some big decisions to make before the start of next season.

His Arsenal side outperformed expectations last season as they pushed Manchester City all the way in the Premier League.

Although they came away from the season without any silverware, there were some very encouraging signs.

Arsenal look set to spend big to build on the success of the last campaign.

Declan Rice and Kai Havertz appear to be Arteta’s main transfer targets this summer, but they won’t be cheap.

In order to balance the books, the Gunners will have to move a few players on.

Thomas Partey has been linked with an exit with clubs from Saudi Arabia considering a move.

Ornstein has said that Folarin Balogun could follow him out of the door at Arsenal too.

The forward has no interest on sitting on the bench next season, but it might be easier said than done breaking into this Arsenal team.

Ornstein says Balogun will leave Arsenal

Asked about the 21-year-old forward, Ornstein said: ‘All indications are that Folarin Balogun will be sold this summer.

‘He’s out of contract in 2025 and The Athletic has reported that he doesn’t intend to sign a new deal or go out on loan again. He wants to be first-choice somewhere.’

He goes on to say that it’s unlikely he’ll be first choice at The Emirates due to Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Ornstein believes only an ‘unexpected twist’ would see Balogun stay at Arsenal, with interest coming from across Europe.

The ‘frightening’ forward was on fire in France last season, scoring 21 goals for Stade Reims.

Given Arsenal could make a decent fee from Balogun, it makes sense to cash in now given his stock is so high.

If he goes from strength to strength elsewhere during his career, then Arsenal will look back at that as a poor decision.

But the Gunners can’t afford to let Balogun sit on the bench for a season as his value would plummet.