There is a feeling that Kai Havertz is the player who is closest to signing for Arsenal this summer.

That is according to Charles Watts who has been speaking on his YouTube channel about this second bid for Havertz that has apparently gone in on Tuesday morning.

The journalist stated that while he’s not sure on how much this bid is worth, he’s noted that there is a feeling that Havertz is the deal that is the furthest along for Arsenal at the moment, claiming that this one could be done relatively quickly now that the international break is coming to an end.

Havertz the closest to signing

Watts shared what he knows about Havertz.

“I’m not sure on the price, I’ve seen different reports on it. It will come to a compromise between those two clubs. There is a belief that is the furthest along of every deal Arsenal are pursuing at the moment and it could be one that is done relatively quickly now the international break is over,” Watts said.

Get excited

It looks as though it’s time to get excited about some incomings at Arsenal now.

As Watts says, the Havertz move is progressing nicely, a bid has gone in for Jurrien Timber, while a second bid for Declan Rice is anticipated very soon.

Arsenal are moving for their top targets very quickly this summer, and it looks as though they may well be set to announce a few big-name signings in the coming weeks.

As Watts says, Havertz could be Arsenal’s first signing of the summer, but he may not end up being the most exciting signing of the window.