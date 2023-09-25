David Moyes left shocked after what £7m West Ham player did vs Liverpool yesterday

West Ham United manager David Moyes was left in despair after Michail Antonio’s miss against Liverpool at Anfield in yesterday’s defeat.

As can be seen on the BBC’s Match of the Day, Michail Antonio fluffed his lines with a header from Soucek’s cross eight minutes in.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

And the footage then pans to Moyes dropping to his knee.

Guy Mowbray was commentating on the chance and Moyes’ reaction and said: “And Antonio should have buried that one, that’s huge.

“One header saved by Alisson and one header put wide by [Michail] Antonio, and his was the better chance.

“David Moyes can’t believe it.

“Sort of thing that has to go in if away teams are to win at Anfield.

“Enough for David Moyes to sink to his knee.”

And given West Ham’s positive start to the game it really was a good opportunity for Moyes and Antonio to gain a foot-hold.

It definitely wouldn’t be the worst miss of a striker’s career but it was clearly one that frustrated Antonio’s manager.

Moyes fell to his knee when Antonio failed to put West Ham ahead

Although Moyes was disappointed by Antonio’s miss, he has taken a chance to praise Jarrod Bowen since the game.

Bowen did in fact score West Ham’s solitary goal on the day and Moyes said he doesn’t quite get the recognition he deserves.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

Of course, Liverpool have actually been linked with Bowen.

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be a fan so it’ll certainly be interesting that the Englishman showed his talent at Anfield.

Another player who impressed was Lucas Paqueta, a player coveted by Manchester City.

Along with £7m Antonio, West Ham clearly do have some excellent options under Moyes, and it’s no surprise that they are looking strong this year.

Back to back losses against Liverpool and Man City won’t be too significant in the long run.

And the Hammers will now turn their Premier League attention to Sheffield United on Saturday.