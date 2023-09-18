£22m forward is high up Liverpool’s list of Salah replacements; he’s even faster than Luis Diaz

Liverpool are still scouting out replacements or Mo Salah should he end up leaving and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen remians a target.

Bowen has had a flying start to the season and is impressing a number of clubs with his performances in a Hammers shirt.

And according to 90Min, Liverpool have Bowen high on their list of players they’d like to sign if they do end up losing Mo Salah.

Liverpool keen on signing Jarrod Bowen from West Ham

According to 90Min, Bowen is a player Liverpool admire and they’d love to be able to bring him to Anfield if circumstances allowed.

After costing West Ham just £22m, Bowen is now expected to be worth at least £60m to any clubs looking to buy him.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Further, there is a problem for Liverpool when it comes to West Ham, who are keen to tie Bowen down to a new contract themselves. The England forward’s current deal expires in 2025 and the Hammers want to protect their investment.

Bowen is not known to be forcing any sort of issue at West Ham as it stands. However, with Jurgen Klopp such a big fan of Bowen, he might want to hang tight to see what happens with Salah.

According to the Speeds Database, Bowen is even quicker than current Liverpool livewire Luis Diaz, an attribute that will certainly appeal to Klopp.

Ideal signing

In terms of a player who could come straight into the starting XI and replace Mo Salah, Jarrod Bowen is certianly one of the names who springs to mind.

Bowen has excelled for West Ham and if Liverpool did manage to sign him, they know he wouldn’t need any time to settle in, which is a huge bonus in itself.

For Liverpool, the time to replace Salah is coming at some point in the near future. Quite whether they do go for Bowen in the end, remains to be seen.

But on paper, he has a lot to bring to the table for the Reds.