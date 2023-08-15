‘100 per cent’: Fabrizio Romano shares Lucas Paqueta update for Man City and West Ham fans

Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move to sign West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has an update on the situation.

Everybody knew that West Ham would lose Declan Rice in this window, but David Moyes couldn’t have possibly imagined losing the Englishman as well as Paqueta.

Romano has claimed on his YouTube channel that a big bid from Manchester City is incoming.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Manchester City will definitely bid for West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta

It came as a surprise to many people that Manchester City are concretely interested in signing Lucas Paqueta from West Ham United this summer.

We don’t doubt for one second that the Brazilian is a fantastic player, but this was a transfer we just didn’t see coming considering Paqueta only joined the Irons a year ago.

The Daily Mail claimed yesterday that Manchester City have had a £70 million bid rejected by West Ham for the talented Brazil international.

City are expected to come back in with a better offer, and Romano has now claimed that he can ‘guarantee’ that Pep Guardiola’s side will return.

While speaking about Manchester City’s interest in Jeremy Doku, Romano said: “Man City keep working on the Lucas Paqueta deal, because City will bid again for Paqueta, 100 per cent, I can guarantee to you.”

Photo By Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images

TBR View:

Paqueta would definitely love to join Manchester City.

Guardiola’s side are the best team in the world. They won the treble last season, and it won’t really surprise anyone if they go on to achieve the same this time as well.

Almost every player in the world would love to be a part of such a side, but West Ham are under no obligation to sell Paqueta, who has been tied down to a contract until the summer of 2027. There’s also an option to extend that by another year.

That makes it difficult for Manchester City in their pursuit, but if anyone has the money to pull this deal off, it’s the champions.