West Ham United manager David Moyes has been full of credit for Jarrod Bowen following yesterday’s defeat to Liverpool.

Speaking to The Athletic, Moyes mentioned that Bowen was a better player than he is often given credit for.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

Moreover, Moyes said the winger was improving in so many aspects and is a crucial player for the side.

Moyes said: “Jarrod is a lot better than maybe he is given credit for.

“He’s got a lot of things he’s improving on and he’s getting quicker and stronger.

“He’s in good form and we need him, like we did at the end of last season.

“He’s started the campaign really well.”

Bowen caught the eye again at Anfield despite the home side ultimately taking all three points.

And in a summer in which West Ham lost Declan Rice, fans will imagine that Bowen’s Hammers future was never in doubt.

David Moyes seems very keen to express in this interview that Bowen’s long-term future does remain at West Ham.

Moyes thinks Bowen is still improving at West Ham

You’d forgive Bowen for being slightly worried about the club’s future without Declan Rice when he first left this summer.

However, there’s a strong argument that the club are now in a better place.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

It’s well documented just how well both Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse have settled into midfield.

Moreover, the funds also allowed Moyes to seek further creativity and quality in Mohammed Kudus.

It must be an exciting time to be a West Ham player under Moyes, and Bowen’s performances do look inspired.

The Athletic are also reporting that West Ham are once again in discussions with Bowen over a new contract.

An issue the club are increasingly keen to resolve.

And David Moyes may hope that his public backing of £20m Bowen will be crucial in getting a deal over the line.