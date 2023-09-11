Liverpool admirers of 26-year-old PL player Klopp has previously described as ‘unbelievable’

Liverpool remain admirers of Jarrod Bowen having been monitoring the West Ham United forward for a number of years now.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which looks at the potential options the Reds could target should Mohamed Salah depart in one of the coming windows.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Of course, Salah was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks. And The Athletic suggests that Al-Ittihad are planning to make a fresh move next year.

One of the names Liverpool have on their radar should Salah leave is Jarrod Bowen. The Athletic reports that Jurgen Klopp’s side are big fans of the England international. And they have had the 26-year-old on their list for some time.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Bowen is arguably one of the most underrated forwards in the Premier League. He has certainly started this campaign in sensational form, scoring three goals in their opening four league games.

He is well on his way to having his best year yet in the Premier League. And he has scored 34 goals in all competitions since the start of the 2021/22 season.

Perhaps there may be some concerns amongst the Liverpool hierarchy about his age. Liverpool do not tend to spend big fees on players over the age of 26. And Bowen turns 27 before the end of the year.

West Ham are also not going to let him go on the cheap. He has been so important since his arrival from Hull City. Jurgen Klopp himself has described him as ‘unbelievable‘ in the past.

He is under contract until 2025, according to Transfermarkt. So that may help open the door if he decides that he is unwilling to extend his deal at the London Stadium.

But Bowen is clearly loving his football right now. So if Liverpool do decide to follow up their interest with a bid, West Ham are not going to make it easy to get a deal done.