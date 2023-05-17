Darren Bent says he's going to be so upset if Arsenal sell £35m player this summer











Pundit Darren Bent has now said that he’ll be gutted if Arsenal sell midfielder Granit Xhaka this summer.

Bent was speaking on TalkSPORT having discussed Arsenal’s potential transfer plans this summer.

There are set to be plenty of incomings and outgoings at The Emirates in the coming months.

Mikel Arteta now has to get his squad organised for a return to the Champions League.

That will mean bringing in players who improve his starting line-up and the overall quality of the squad.

To do that, others are going to have to move on to free up space in the roster and in the wage budget.

One man who looks set to leave is Granit Xhaka.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Swiss international has reportedly already told Arteta that he plans to leave at the end of the season.

He’s nearly already agreed personal terms with German side Bayer Leverkusen.

Bent has admitted he’s going to be really upset if Xhaka leaves Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners-supporting pundit is unlikely to be the only one sad to see him depart The Emirates.

Bent gutted Xhaka could leave Arsenal

Speaking on TalkSPORT about the 31-year-old’s potential exit, Bent said: “I’ll be pretty gutted about that because you said there he’s been exceptional.

“Certainly, the way he’s improved in that more advanced role, I think that suits him more. I’ll be gutted to see him leave.”

Signed for £35m back in 2016, Xhaka has played his best football for Arsenal over the past 12 months.

However, his place in the side next season looks to be under threat.

Mikel Arteta wants to bring in at least one central midfielder this summer.

Declan Rice is their top target, and would immediately jump ahead of Xhaka in the pecking order.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The England international might not be the only midfielder Arsenal could sign, with Moises Caicedo also linked.

Despite Darren Bent suggesting Xhaka has been exceptional for Arsenal, he appears to have recognised his time is up at the club.

He’ll be departing on a high and will receive an incredible reception from the fans after their final home game of the season.

Show all