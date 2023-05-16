'Phenomenal' Arsenal player has told Mikel Arteta he wants out - journalist











Journalist Chris Wheatley has provided an update on the future of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and it is one that many Gunners fans won’t want to hear.

The midfielder signed for Arsenal back in 2016 for the price of £30million. Now, reports have been suggesting that he will move abroad, with Borussia Dortmund a possible location.

The Switzerland international has been a key player for Arsenal this season. He was a key reason for the club being second in the division and nearly winning the title.

No doubt this season would have been a surprise for many, but it looks like Xhaka will be moving away in the search for a new challenge.

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Granit Xhaka to leave Arsenal

The ‘phenomenal‘ player has had some rocky periods at Arsenal, but he will definitely leave the club a fan favourite should he depart.

Journalist Wheatley reported on his future. He posted on Twitter: “It’s true: Granit Xhaka expected to leave Arsenal this summer after seven years at the club.

“Swiss captain seeking new challenge. Already informed Mikel Arteta about his decision, but fully focused on final games.”

It makes sense for the 30-year-old to look for a change of scenery. He has been at the club for seven years and is heading into the twilight of his career.

It will definitely be a huge loss for the club. They are already short in midfield so will definitely need to strengthen their squad in the summer.

The reason they lost the title this season was due to the fact that they didn’t have strength in depth. If they want to make sure they are consistent title challengers, they need to make sure they have a stronger squad.

(Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)