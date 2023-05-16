‘Really keen’ Journalist says ‘perfect’ midfielder is desperate to join Arsenal, he’s spoken to his agent











Moises Caicedo is really keen to join Arsenal this summer according to Chris Wheatley.

The journalist was speaking on the National World YouTube channel, and he stated that Caicedo is very keen to join the Gunners in the coming transfer window.

Wheatley is very well-connected to this situation, with the journalist openly stating that he interviewed Caicedo’s agent last week, and the sense he gets is that the Ecuadorian is indeed very keen to come to the Emirates this summer after Arsenal failed with two bids in January.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Caicedo wants the move

Wheatley shared what he knows about the Brighton star.



“Yeah, as you say we mention him quite a lot. His agent has been working overtime since January to get him the move away from Brighton, instead, he was rewarded with a new long-term contract. Arsenal will be in for him again this summer,” Wheatley said.

“I did an interview with Caicedo’s agent before the Brighton game, and he said that Caicedo wants to play in the big competitions such as the Champions League.”

“There are only a few teams that can offer Champions League football next season and Arsenal are one of them and we know that Caicedo is really keen on a move to Arsenal.

“He is a player Arsenal are very keen to bring to the club, and they will be coming back this summer, I don’t know if he’s someone they will push for like Declan Rice, but Mikel Arteta really likes him, and he would be perfect for Arsenal alongside Declan Rice if they can get those deals done.”

Make it happen

Believe us, it’s not often you get a player as good as Caicedo so desperate to join a club like Arsenal.

Make no mistake about it, Caicedo could have his pick of pretty much any team in England, or Europe for that matter, if he wanted to, but he’s seemingly set on a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal must not pass up this opportunity, and they need to act quickly and decisively this summer to make a deal happen.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Show all