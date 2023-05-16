'Personal terms are almost agreed': Romano says 'phenomenal' Arsenal player is now closing in on sealing exit
Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
Arsenal

'Personal terms are almost agreed': Romano says 'phenomenal' Arsenal player is now closing in on sealing exit

By Jordan Harris

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Granit Xhaka is closing in on sealing a move away from Arsenal, with Bayer Leverkusen in advanced talks to sign the midfielder.

Romano took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the future of Granit Xhaka, with speculation ongoing that he could leave Arsenal this summer.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Xhaka has had his best campaign yet for the Gunners. However, it seems that the time is coming for the 30-year-old to return to the Bundesliga.

Xhaka closing in on Bayer Leverkusen move

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Xhaka is not speaking to Arsenal about a new contract. Instead, he is close to agreeing personal terms on a four-year deal with Bayer Leverkusen.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And the journalist added that the fee is likely to be around £13 million…

It is probably the perfect time for Xhaka to bow out after such a turbulent time in North London. Ideally, Mikel Arteta would keep him ahead of their return to the Champions League next season. He has previously described him as a ‘phenomenal‘ player.

But it does not appear that Xhaka is prepared to be a more peripheral figure amongst the squad. And he now looks set to link up with Xabi Alonso’s side in the summer.

Arsenal are going to strengthen in the middle of the park in the coming months. They have obviously been heavily linked with a number of names after coming so close to winning the Premier League title this season.

Xhaka should now get the opportunity to bow out on something of a high. And that is not something that you would have expected for much of his time at the Emirates.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know

You may also like…

More in Arsenal