Arsenal board ready to buy 'unbelievable' £80m player this summer, he could join with Declan Rice











Arsenal’s board are reportedly ready to back Mikel Arteta in the transfer market this summer by bringing in Brighton star Moises Caicedo.

That’s according to The Times, who claim that Arteta wants to bring in Caicedo and West Ham star Declan Rice to bolster his midfield options.

The Gunners look to have fallen short in their attempts to land the Premier League title this season after a crushing 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

It’s left Arteta fully aware of the need to strengthen to close the gap on Manchester City ahead of next season.

And it seems that the Arsenal board are ready to back him in the transfer market.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Caicedo and Rice could join Arsenal

The Times reports that Arsenal are willing to spend more than £200 million in an attempt to back their boss this summer.

Arteta wants to sign both Caicedo and Rice, which could cost Arsenal around £170 million for the pair.

The outlet notes that Arteta’s main targets are Caicedo and Rice, which suggests the Gunners are aware of the need to add some more physically dominant midfielders to their ranks.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal moved for Caicedo back in January but Sky Sports reported that they had two bids knocked back for the 21-year-old.

He’s been labelled as an ‘unbelievable’ talent and has excelled at Brighton under Roberto De Zerbi this season.

The Ecuador international is said to be valued at around £80 million by the Seagulls. But it seems that Arsenal are willing to spend big this summer.

It would certainly be a statement of intent if Arsenal were to sign both Caicedo and Rice this summer. Yet, it’s difficult to see where both players would fit in the side.

Arsenal already have Thomas Partey for the role at the base of their midfield and while they need another option to push the Ghanaian, having three holding midfielders seems a little excessive.

With that being said, Granit Xhaka also looks likely to leave the club this summer and Arteta may have plans to use Rice or Caicedo in a more advanced role.

